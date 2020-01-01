NEWS Andrew Brady 'can't forgive' himself for not doing more to protect Caroline Flack Newsdesk Share with :







The former 'Love Island' presenter was found dead at her London home on Saturday (15.02.20), and her ex-fiance has now taken to social media to insist prosecutors are not to blame for Caroline's death.



Speaking about the late TV star - who had been charged with assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton prior to her death - Andrew wrote on his Instagram Story: "Following such terrible tragedy I'm unable to look at my phone.



"I haven't been able to read anything. Thanks to everyone for your kind messages I will respond to as many as I can when I'm ready. I just want it on the record I had my say and nothing else."



Insisting the public's perception of him wasn't accurate, Andrew continued: "I would kindly ask you for her mum and her family's that you stop pointing the finger at the wrong people. The prosecutors aren't to blame for Caroline's death. They have been the only just people this. They are being wrongly blamed for her death. Can't you see.



"Yes Caroline had problems. Why wouldn't she. You made out to be a monster. A complete witch hunt. (sic)"

The reality TV personality - who was briefly engaged to Caroline in 2018 - subsequently addressed his message to Lewis Burton, saying he loved the presenter "as much" as Lewis did.



Andrew - who appeared on the 2017 series of 'The Apprentice' and on 'Celebrity Big Brother' in 2018 - said: "I'm sorry they broke her and I'm sorry that I have contributed some what. I loved Caroline as much as you and I saw the real her. I hope you can forgive me. I can't forgive myself. But I'm most sorry to her mum Christine, her twin sister Jody, her big brother Paul, her bigger sister Liz and their kids. You daughter, you sister and your Aunti was good person. You should be proud of her. (sic)"



Andrew claimed he tried to protect Caroline from negative influences, and also said he'd continue to love the TV star for the rest of his life.



He wrote: "I'm so sorry Caroline I tried. Christine I tried ... she deserved better than this. I'm so you have to deal with this Lewis. I am. I just wish I could have been better. I love you Caroline flack and I think I always will. Rest in Peace Carrie. I love you x. (sic)"