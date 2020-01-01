'Awkward' Robert Pattinson still shocked he won role of 'beautiful' Twilight lead

Robert Pattinson still can't believe he landed the starring role in Twilight, because he never thought he'd become a handsome leading man.

The Brit, who is now shooting the latest Batman drama, was recently named the "world's most handsome man" by facial plastic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva, but he insists he doesn't understand the hype about his looks.

"It’s weird. I never was really up for the good-looking-guy roles, because I’ve always been quite awkward when meeting people," Pattinson tells Allure magazine. "My Harry Potter role (Cedric Diggory) was a good-looking guy, and it was a shock that it was quite easy to get."

And landing the role of Edward Cullen in the blockbuster Twilight franchise floored him: "He (Edward is) beautiful, beautiful, beautiful," he adds. "When I turned up for the audition, I had done a job where I’d dyed my hair black, but I had an inch and a half of roots, and I had waxed my body.

"And then I had a few months where I’d been drinking beer all day, so I had this hairless, chubby body. I looked like a baby with a wig on."

After landing the role, his friends started treated him differently: "After I did Twilight, (my friends said,) 'Oh, you’re posing all of the time', and I’m like, ‘What are you talking about? I’m just standing! And none of you thought I was good-looking two years ago!'"