Denise Richards shoots down open marriage rumours over alleged Brandi Glanville affair

Denise Richards has shot down reports suggesting she and her husband's marriage rules allow her to romance her girlfriends.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, a former Bond girl, has denied rumours she engaged in a romantic relationship with her reality TV co-star Brandi Glanville, or any other other person outside her union with actor Aaron Phypers.

"Absolutely not," she replied to a fan who asked about her relationship status. "We actually don't have an open marriage. (I am) 100% monogamous to my husband."

Denise's denial comes months after Glanville claimed the ladies had flings in 2019, a year after Richards wed her new husband.

"Their (sic) is a huge difference between hooking up with someone a couple of times and having a romantic relationship with someone," Brandi wrote on Twitter in January.

Representatives for Denise have denied her allegations, but Brandi insists she is telling the truth.

"I am not lying about ANYTHING that I said on housewives and Im (sic) willing to take a lie detector test," Glanville said. "Let's be clear I was not EVEN the aggressor!!!!"