Drew Carey: 'Murdered ex was a positive force in the world'

Drew Carey has paid tribute to his ex-fiancee following her murder at the weekend.

Dr. Amie Harwick fell to her death from a balcony after an ex-boyfriend allegedly attacked her.

Police officers have arrested Gareth Pursehouse and booked him for murder, and on Monday (17Feb20), Carey, who started dating Amie in 2017 and asked her to marry him the following year, broke his silence.

"Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime," he writes. "She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist.

"I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation."

Filming on the comedian's hit U.S. game show The Price Is Right has been shelved to allow the host to recover, and fans who were scheduled to attend tapings on Tuesday and Wednesday were informed of the hiatus on Monday (17Feb20), according to TMZ.

It is not yet clear if Carey will be hosting his weekly radio show, the Friday Night Freakout, on Steven Van Zandt's Underground Garage Sirius XM station.