Tiffany Boone: 'No regrets about walking away from hit TV show over harassment'

Actress Tiffany Boone is defending her decision to quit TV series The Chi after making harassment allegations against co-star Jason Mitchell, confessing she wasn't sure if she'd work again.

The 33 year old walked away from the hit show in November, 2018 while Mitchell was fired, pulled from a Netflix film, and dropped by his agents.

Boone now admits several people questioned her actions and she worried that leaving the show would mark the end of her acting career.

"You don’t carelessly leave a 'hit show' that is praised by your community," she posted on Instagram on Monday (17Feb20). "I deeply love Chicago and the people of that city who have embraced me. I felt honored and privileged to be part of telling their story. The weight of what I was leaving behind felt like a ton, but the weight of my responsibility to speak up was even heavier.

"There were people who questioned my decision. How could I be sure I would work again, especially on a project of that magnitude? I wasn’t sure, but I had faith that once I took that leap I could be guided wherever I was supposed to go."

Tiffany previously revealed she took her concerns to TV bosses during season one of The Chi and when she felt her complaints weren't being addressed, she asked to be released from her contract.

She has since landed roles on TV shows like Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington's upcoming series Little Fires Everywhere.

"It was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever made but there is a freedom you are granted when you stand in your truth," she added. "It is a freedom that allows you to experience things you never thought were possible. It has allowed me to experience myself, my strength and my capacity to love in new ways."