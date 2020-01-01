NEWS Kylie Jenner has had her wisdom teeth removed Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star took to her Instagram account on Monday (17.02.20) to show her current sucky situation as she laid in bed watching television after having the third molars - situated at the back of the mouth - extracted.



Taking to her Stories, the 22-year-old beauty took a picture of her wall-mounted television and wrote: "Hi, I got my wisdom teeth taken out. This sucks. (sic)"



Wisdom tooth removal is a very common procedure and recovery usually takes between three and five days as there may be jaw stiffness, blood and swelling.



While Kylie is laid up in bed, her two-year-old daughter Stormi, whom she has with her ex-partner Travis Scott, while no doubt spend time with her famous cousins.



Kylie recently got upset when Stormi addressed her by her first name.



Taking to her Instagram Stories earlier this month, the make-up mogul uploaded a video of Stormi circling her legs as she said: "Hi Kylie!"



Kylie replied: "That's not my name, my name's mommy!"



Stormi repeatedly said: "Hi Kylie," as the brunette beauty replied: "No!"



However, the youngster later redeemed herself by cuddling up to Kylie on camera and giggling as she said in her cute voice: "Mommy?"



Meanwhile, the reality TV star recently revealed Stormi is allergic to nuts.



She explained: "It's a peanut-free household. All nuts actually, not just peanuts. Because Stormi is allergic."



But whilst Stormi can't have nuts, she loves eating bagels.



She said: "Oh, she loves bagels. I always wonder what does this little girl dream about? We were sleeping [the other night], and she woke up out of her sleep and said, 'Bagel.' She was dead asleep, dreaming about bagels."