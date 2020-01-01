John Krasinski keen to play Mr. Fantastic in Fantastic Four reboot

John Krasinski would love to play Mr. Fantastic in a possible reboot of the Fantastic Four.

The 40-year-old famously lost out on the role of Captain America to Chris Evans back in 2010, but the actor/director hasn't given up hope on starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Krasinski first expressed his desire to play scientist Reed Richards, who transforms into Mr. Fantastic after being exposed to cosmic radiation in space, almost two years ago.

And in an interview with Total Film, he revealed he's still hopeful he'll be able to play the superhero on the big screen one day.

"I would love to be in the Marvel Universe. I love those movies because they're fun, but I also think they're really well done. And certainly, a lot of my friends are in those movies," Krasinski explained. "I have no idea what (Marvel) are thinking. But if they are considering me for Mr. Fantastic, continue to consider me because I would love it."

But The Office star, who made his directorial debut with critically-acclaimed horror A Quiet Place in 2018, ruled himself out of helming a Marvel blockbuster in the future.

"Oh man, directing one of those things? I don't think I'm your guy. But if I was to act in one? I'd have so much fun," he laughed.

Marvel producers have not yet formally announced a reboot of the beleaguered Fantastic Four franchise, but rumours have swirled since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox last year.

The most recent adaptation of the comic book was back in 2015. However, the flick, which starred Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell, and Kate Mara, was mauled by critics and flopped at the box office.