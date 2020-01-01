NEWS Rosario Dawson confirms she's bisexual Newsdesk Share with :







Rosario Dawson has confirmed she's bisexual almost two years after she sparked speculation about her orientation with a post celebrating Pride Month.



The 40-year-old actress sparked rumours about her sexual orientation back in 2018, when she wrote during Pride Month: "Happy pride month! Sending love to my fellow lgbtq+ homies."



But while many people took the tweet as the actress coming out, Rosario told Bustle that she never meant it that way. However, she ended up confirming she was bisexual during the interview.



"People kept saying that I (came out)... I didn't do that," she said. "I mean, it's not inaccurate, but I never did come out come out. I mean, I guess I am now."



The Sin City star added: "I've never had a relationship in that space, so it's never felt like an authentic calling to me."

Rosario has been dating U.S. politician Cory Booker since last year, and the pair seem happier than ever together.



Reflecting on their relationship, she said: "It's the first time I felt like I had to be responsible about my choice of love, which is a challenging thing to do. If you fall in love, you fall in love. But there's another aspect I had to consider: what this meant in (putting) a microscope on my family and particularly on my daughter."



The screen star, who adopted daughter Isabella, now 17, back in 2014, concluded: "But in each other I think we found our person."