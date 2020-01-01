NEWS Pete Davidson jokes about rehab stint during stand-up show Newsdesk Share with :







Pete Davidson opened up about his recent stay in rehab during his latest stand-up comedy show.



The Saturday Night Live star confirmed he checked into a rehab facility while performing at Caroline's on Broadway, New York on Sunday.



While there are no direct comments available from the show as phones were not permitted, Davidson told the crowd that he worked on jokes during his stay at a rehab facility in Arizona, according to reporters from the New York Post's Page Six.



He said he went by the name Howard at the facility and would hang out at the "butt hut," where patients smoked cigarettes.



Davidson, who was previously engaged to singer Ariana Grande, also detailed his battle with suicidal thoughts, and joked that he signed "a pledge" to not kill himself before the New York Knicks won a championship, so he has "at least five more years to go".



The comedian/actor hinted at a rehab stay during an appearance on SNL in December. When he was asked what he was doing for the holidays, Davidson shared he was "going on a little vacation" - before hinting at a stay in a facility.



"You know, the kind of vacation where, like, insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces," the 26-year-old stated. "And you have roommates, but it still costs like a hundred grand."



Davidson previously checked into rehab in 2016 for mental health issues that he thought were caused by excessive marijuana use - which he now uses as a pain reliever to treat the symptoms of Crohn's disease, the chronic inflammatory bowel disease he was diagnosed with at the age of 17.



He also struggles with borderline personality disorder and has frequently been credited with helping to remove the stigma from mental health challenges.