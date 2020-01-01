Harrison Ford shocked by proposal for Han Solo's cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Harrison Ford was stunned when J.J. Abrams approached him to reprise his role as Han Solo for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The iconic character was killed by Adam Driver's Kylo Ren, Han Solo and Leia Organa's son Ben, in 2015's The Force Awakens, but briefly appeared in last year's final instalment of the trilogy, much to the surprise of fans.

In an interview with USA Today, Ford admitted he was also shocked about Abrams' plans for his cameo, and had to remind the filmmaker that he was killed off.

"When J.J. asked me to do it, I said, 'Are you kidding? I'm dead!'" the 77-year-old recalled. "He said, 'Sorta dead. You can do this.' He hadn't written anything at that time. But he said, 'This is going to be great.'

"So I said okay. If J.J. asked you do something, you'd probably do it too. He's a very persuasive guy."

The Indiana Jones actor also insisted that he agreed to come back to the sci-fi fantasy saga because he felt Solo returning as a ghost-like figure to his son Ben was a pivotal moment in the villain's transition from the dark to the light side.

"It was a useful addition to the story and the continuing development of Adam Driver's character," he explained. "And the chance to do another scene with Adam was great."

Since the movie was released in December, fans have speculated if Ford's character was using Jedi powers to return as a Force ghost, but he confessed he had no idea what one was.

"A Force ghost? I don't know what a Force ghost is... Don't tell anyone. I'm not talking loud enough for your recorder. I have no f**king idea what a Force ghost is. And I don't care!" he laughed.