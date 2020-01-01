Identity of Amanda Bynes's fiance unveiled

The identity of Amanda Bynes's fiance has finally been revealed.

The actress took to Instagram to reveal the happy news that she was engaged on Friday, sharing a snap of a massive rock on her ring finger along with the caption: "Engaged to tha (sic) love of my life."

While the identity of the mystery man remained unknown, according to The Blast, Amanda's husband-to-be has now been confirmed as Paul Michael.

The publication reported the pair have been dating for two or three months after meeting at a support group for alcoholics. The website revealed that Paul is in his twenties and from the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles. His father is a prominent doctor.

However, it has been reported Amanda won't be able to get legally married without a judge signing off on it while she is still under the conservatorship of her parents. A source told the publication that the 33-year-old's family is aware of the engagement, but the marriage has not been approved of yet.

Amanda shared a glimpse of her fiance in a selfie of the pair shared over the weekend.

"Lover," she wrote in the caption, revealing no further information.