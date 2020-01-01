KJ Apa gets 'angry' when people think he's Australian

KJ Apa is tired of fans thinking he's Australian because of his accent.

The Riverdale actor, who was born in Auckland, New Zealand, appeared on Monday's instalment of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he spoke about fans mistakenly believing he is Australian.

KJ said: "At least once a day (due to my accent) I get mistaken for being an Australian."

"You sound like you're angry at that," Ellen replied, before asking whether he believes New Zealand is a better country than Australia.

"I do, I do, definitely. New Zealand is the most beautiful place on earth and there is nothing that can kill you there," the 22-year-old jokingly responded. "In Australia, your wife (Australian actress Portia de Rossi) will tell you there's a lot of spiders, a lot of poisonous creatures that will kill you, but in New Zealand there is no predators."

KJ earned his first major acting gig as Kane Jenkins on New Zealand soap opera Shortland Street from 2013 to 2015, before landing his starring role as Archie Andrews on Netflix's hit comic book series.