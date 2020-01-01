Jason Davis died of suspected heroin overdose - report

Recess star Jason Davis died from a suspected heroin overdose, according to reports.

The 35-year-old, who voiced Mikey Blumberg on the Disney Channel series, passed away on Sunday, a family statement confirmed.

While the statement didn't go into details about the circumstances around his death, TMZ.com reported on Tuesday that Davis's passing is being treated as a possible overdose.

According to the website, Davis previously kicked his addiction to the class A drug, but upon discovering his unresponsive body in the bathroom on Sunday morning, police officers also found items consistent with heroin use.

An official cause of death will not be determined until an autopsy is conducted and toxicology results are analysed.

Davis, the grandson of the late Hollywood billionaire mogul Marvin Davis and his philanthropist wife Barbara Davis, was arrested and charged for allegedly having heroin on him back in 2011. He completed a drug diversion program following that arrest, and charges were dropped.

Davis also appeared on Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew in 2010 to try and kick his habit, and went on to co-found charity Cure Addiction Now.

In addition to his work on the hit TV kid's series, the actor appeared in 7th Heaven, Roseanne, Dave's World, Beverly Hills Ninja, Rush Hour, and Mafia!, among other shows.

He is survived by his parents and his four siblings.