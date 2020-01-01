Billy Porter: 'Cross-dressing triggers people in a patriarchal society'

Billy Porter won't be "a part" of the patriarchal society that views men in dresses as "weak".

The Pose star has earned himself a reputation for pushing fashion boundaries by wearing stunning gowns on the red carpet, such as the Christian Siriano dress he donned for the 2019 Oscars.

But for all those who have praised Billy for his fashion-forward approach, his critics have slammed him for subverting fashion's gender norms by refusing to sport the usual tuxedo or dinner jacket, and that's not a perspective Billy has any time for.

"Cross-dressing triggers something in people who don't understand that a garment is just a garment," he told Vogue.com. "The patriarchy has established a society where women in suits are seen as powerful, and men in dresses are viewed weak. Why is that? I don't understand it, I don't like it, and I am not a part of it."

However, Billy is very aware that he needs to be careful not to push things too far by making a look "silly" rather than unique.

"There should be a play between masculinity and femininity," he added. "My outfits could easily veer into the absurd, but that's a whole other lane. I'm interested in staying in the lane that feels as elevated and couture-like as possible."