Harvey Weinstein jury has questions about Annabella Sciorra testimony

Jury members in Harvey Weinstein's sex assault trial questioned the lack of "stand-alone" charges relating to accusations made by actress Annabella Sciorra less than an hour after deliberations began.

The fallen producer is facing five felony counts, including rape, criminal sexual assault, and predatory sexual assault, relating to alleged incidents with former aspiring actress Jessica Mann and production assistant Mimi Haleyi in New York in 2013 and 2006, respectively.

Both Mann and Haleyi testified about their experiences during the trial at Manhattan Supreme Court, while The Sopranos star Sciorra was also called as a witness to recount her reported rape at the hands of Weinstein in the early 1990s.

Prosecutors used Sciorra's evidence as part of their effort to establish what they claimed was a pattern of Weinstein's bad behaviour, as the statute of limitations for her rape claim has long expired.

However, members of the 12-person panel submitted questions to the judge about Sciorra's case soon after the start of deliberations on Tuesday (18Feb20), wondering why her rape accusation did not warrant its own charge against Weinstein.

"You must consider only the charges that are before you," Justice James Burke told the group.

The judge also read out legal definitions for "forcible compulsion" and "consent" - as requested by jurors - as they weighed the 67 year old's fate.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to all counts, maintaining all sexual acts were consensual.

The jury must reach a unanimous verdict on each charge in order to acquit or convict the producer.

He faces life behind bars if found guilty.