Ben Affleck: 'Divorce is my biggest regret'

Ben Affleck's divorce is his "biggest regret".

The movie star has opened up about his drinking problems and his failed marriage to Jennifer Garner in a candid New York Times interview, and it appears he has some big regrets.

The Argo star wed Garner, the mother of his three kids, in 2005 and they split a decade later, and now he reveals his drinking was partly to blame.

"I drank relatively normally for a long time," he says. "What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems.

"The biggest regret of my life is this divorce. Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing. It’s not particularly healthy for me to obsess over the failures - the relapses - and beat myself up. I have certainly made mistakes.

"I have certainly done things that I regret. But you've got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward."

Affleck and Garner have remained close since their split, and she helped steer her ex towards rehab in 2018, after his sobriety issues came to a head.

Last year (Oct19), he "slipped" again.

"Relapse is embarrassing, obviously," he adds. "I wish it didn't happen. I really wish it wasn't on the internet for my kids to see. Jen and I did our best to address it and be honest."