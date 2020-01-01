Rose McGowan backtracks on criticism of Natalie Portman

Rose McGowan regrets criticising Natalie Portman for making a fashion statement about the lack of recognition for female directors at the Oscars.

The Black Swan actress earned praise earlier this month for wearing a Dior cape at the Academy Awards with the names of snubbed female directors stitched into its lining, but the Charmed star wasn't impressed and lashed out at the Oscar winner on Facebook last week, calling her red carpet fashion statement 'deeply offensive' to "those of us who actually do the work" and criticised Portman for failing to "walk the walk" and work with more female directors.

However, in a Twitter post on Tuesday, McGowan backtracked on her criticism.

"My critique should've been about Hollywood's ongoing culture of silence. I realize that by critiquing someone personally, I lost sight of the bigger picture. All voices, however spoken, are valid. Let's all keep pushing boundaries in whatever way we can, it's time to get loud," she wrote.

Following McGowan's Facebook post, Portman responded by issuing a statement in which she agreed wearing the cape wasn't "brave".

"Brave is a term I more strongly associate with actions like those of the women who have been testifying against Harvey Weinstein the last few weeks, under incredible pressure," she wrote. "It is true I’ve only made a few films with women. In my long career, I’ve only gotten the chance to work with female directors a few times - I’ve made shorts, commercials, music videos and features with Marya Cohen, Mira Nair, Rebecca Zlotowski, Anna Rose Holmer, Sofia Coppola, Shirin Neshat and myself. Unfortunately, the unmade films I have tried to make are a ghost history.

"So I want to say, I have tried, and I will keep trying. While I have not yet been successful, I am hopeful that we are stepping into a new day."