NEWS Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend arrested on Valentine's Day for allegedly punching her in the face. Newsdesk







Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend was arrested on Valentine's Day (14.02.20) for allegedly punching the actress in the face.



Bryan Hickerson was picked up by police after the Teton County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance between the 30-year-old real estate agent and a 30-year-old female at a private residence in Jackson, Wyoming, and was subsequently charged with two misdemeanours, domestic battery and interference with an officer.



According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Brian allegedly hit Hayden "with a closed fist on the right side of her face."



The paperwork explained when police arrived on the scene, they found Brian on the driveway and he told them the 'Nashville' star was inside and claiming "he beat the f**k out of me".



When asked if he had physically assaulted his girlfriend, Brian is said to have avoided answering.



Police stated in the records that the former 'Heroes' star had a scrape and swelling on her left hand and her face was red and swollen.



According to reports, the blonde beauty told officers Brian had been throwing things at her face when they were in the bedroom together.



In May 2019, Brian was arrested on domestic violence charges after he and Hayden allegedly got into a physical altercation at their home following a night of drinking and was later ordered to stay 100 yards away from her.



However, the case against him was dismissed in September when the district attorney's office couldn't "secure a material witness" and the couple were seen together again in November.



Hayden has a five-year-old daughter, Kaya, with her ex-husband Wladimir Klitschhko and the youngster currently spends most of her time with her dad in Ukraine.