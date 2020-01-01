Daniel Craig is 'really involved' in picking Bond theme

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell have revealed Daniel Craig is heavily involved in choosing the theme song for his James Bond movies.

The Grammy Award-winning singer wrote No Time to Die, the theme song for the upcoming Bond movie of the same name, with the help of her songwriting partner and brother O'Connell, with her making the history books as the youngest artist ever to record a Bond theme.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast, the duo revealed they wouldn't have landed the coveted job if Craig didn't like the song they created.

"He has a big say in it," the Bad Guy hitmaker said. "He's really involved. We haven't met him but he's got to like it before they move on."

"He had to like it," Finneas added. "If Daniel doesn't like it then you don't get the job."

The new Bond theme, which was written and recorded "on a tour bus in Texas" in three days, was performed by the duo for the first time at the BRIT Awards in London on Tuesday night.

Finneas also revealed that he and his younger sister managed to score a sneak peek of the film's script to give them inspiration for their lyrics.

The 22-year-old recently told Good Morning America that he managed to persuade producers to let them have a read through of some of the script to make sure their track reflected the storyline of the upcoming film.

"We didn't want to go in blind, so we asked if we could have any of the script and we were given a scene of the script to read and that informed all the lyrics," Finneas shared.

Craig makes his fifth and final appearance as 007 in No Time to Die, which hits cinemas in April.