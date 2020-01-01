Caroline Flack's cause of death confirmed as suicide

Caroline Flack hanged herself at home, an inquest into her death has disclosed.

The 40-year-old presenter took her own life in her London flat on Saturday, weeks before she was due to go on trial for an alleged assault on her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

An inquest into the Love Island host's death opened at Poplar Coroner's Court on Wednesday. During the four-minute hearing, the coroner's officer Sandra Polson said police were flagged down in the Stoke Newington area of London and they followed the "informants" into Flack's home. They found her "lying on her back, she had apparently been found hanging", and attempted to resuscitate her, as did paramedics, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was identified by her sister Jody.

The provisional cause of death was given as suspension by ligature. The remainder of Caroline's inquest will take place in August, following toxicology tests and a post-mortem report.

A few days before her passing, Caroline had promised she would tell her side of the story regarding Lewis' assault. On Wednesday, her mother Chris shared the post she had written, but been advised not to publish, with local newspaper, the Eastern Daily Press.

"On December the 12th 2019 I was arrested for common assault on my boyfriend," Caroline wrote in the post. "Within 24 hours my whole world and future was swept from under my feet and all the walls that I had taken so long to build around me collapsed. I am suddenly on a different kind of stage and everyone is watching it happen.

"I have always taken responsibility for what happened that night. Even on the night. But the truth is... It was an accident."

Continuing to admit she'd been "having some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time", Caroline insisted: "I am NOT a domestic abuser. We had an argument and an accident happened. An accident.

"The reason I am talking today is because my family can't take anymore. I've lost my job. My home. My ability to speak. And the truth has been taken out of my hands and used as entertainment."

She concluded by saying: "I can't spend every day hidden away being told not to say or speak to anyone. I'm so sorry to my family for what I have brought upon them and for what my friends have had to go through.

"I'm not thinking about 'how I'm going to get my career back.' I'm thinking about how I'm going to get mine and my family's life back."