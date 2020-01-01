John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh spark engagement rumours

John Cena's girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh has sparked engagement rumours by wearing a new rock on her ring finger.

On Monday, Shay was spotted with a huge, sparkling ring on her left hand during an outing in San Diego, California with the wrestler-turned-actor, with a snap of the couple shared to Instagram by a fan showing the new jewellery.

Fuelling the rumours, Blockers star John posted a painting of a couple dancing on their wedding day on his Instagram page, along with a picture of a man holding a giant heart that read, "Say yes."

He went on to tweet a quote by French writer Andre Maurois, which read, "A happy marriage is a long conversation that always seems too short."

The Bumblebee star split from his wrestler fiancee Nikki Bella in April, 2018, just four weeks before they were due to tie the knot, with their on/off relationship portrayed in reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas.

John and Shay went public with their relationship last year.

Nikki announced her engagement to Russian dancer Artem Chigvintsev in January. They are currently expecting their first child together.