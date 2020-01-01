Drew Carey petitions for domestic violence law reform following ex-fiancee's death

Drew Carey is backing a petition to reform domestic violence laws in the U.S. following the death of his ex-fiancee, Amie Harwick.

Harwick, a Hollywood sex therapist, was found dead at her Los Angeles home over the weekend, with police officers reporting that she had fallen from a balcony. Her ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse has since been arrested for murder and held on $2 million (£1.5 million) bail.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Carey showed his support for a petition to reform domestic violence laws following the tragic incident. He also shared a link to a Change.org campaign aimed to help reform domestic violence laws and asked his fans to consider donating.

"Please sign this petition and chip in if you can," the 61-year-old wrote. "#JusticeForAmie. Thank you and bless you."

The results of Harwick's autopsy were released on Tuesday, with coroners at the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office ruling the 38-year-old died of blunt force injuries to the head and torso, while "evidence of manual strangulation" was also noted, according to editors at The Hollywood Reporter.

The news emerged shortly after it was revealed Harwick had previously obtained two restraining orders against Pursehouse, after claiming her ex had been harassing her, including reportedly breaking into her apartment and smashing her photo frames, and sending threatening emails to her friends.

She went on to date The Price Is Right host Carey in 2017 and they became engaged in 2018. However, the couple decided to amicably part ways a few months later.