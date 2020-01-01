Dexter Fletcher to direct The Saint

Dexter Fletcher has signed on to direct a remake of The Saint.

The actor-turned-filmmaker, who has previously helmed musical biopics Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman, has reportedly been handed control of the latest adaptation of author Leslie Charteris' 1920s novel series about thief-for-hire Simon Templar, also known as The Saint.

Val Kilmer was the last man to play The Saint on the big screen in 1997, while Ian Ogilvy and Roger Moore portrayed Templar and his alter ego in British TV shows in the 1960s and '70s.

Guardians of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt had reportedly been in talks to star as Templar, but he passed on the project last year.

Seth Grahame-Smith has penned the script, and Lorenzo Di Bonaventura is producing along with Brad Krevoy and the late Robert Evans.

According to editors at Variety, Fletcher was tapped to helm The Saint reboot after his huge success with 2019's Rocketman, the musical biopic based on the life of Elton John.

The movie has won a series of awards, with leading man Taron Egerton scooping a Golden Globe for his portrayal of the iconic musician and John winning the Best Original Song with songwriting partner Bernie Taupin at the Oscars earlier this month.

Fletcher recently signed on to direct Universal’s monster movie Renfield, a modern-day interpretation of the story of fictional character, R.M. Renfield, an inmate at a lunatic asylum who serves as a helper for mythical vampire Dracula.