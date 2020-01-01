Tom Holland has no plans to appear in Back to the Future remake

Tom Holland has ruled out appearing in a remake of Back to the Future as it's already a "perfect movie".

The Spider-Man: Homecoming actor was recently at the centre of a viral "deepfake" video reimagining the 1985 time-travel comedy, with the clip using digital technology to map Holland's face onto Michael J. Fox's Marty McFly and Robert Downey Jr.'s face onto Christopher Lloyd's Doc Brown.

While the clip sparked a renewed interest in a revival, Holland has now insisted he's not pursuing the idea.

"I would not be interested because that is a perfect movie," he told Entertainment Tonight.

The British star went on to explain that playing the character would also be redundant considering his own body of work.

"When I first got Spider-Man, my goal was to be my generation's Marty McFly," the 23-year-old explained. "When I was on the press tour, a journalist said to me, 'You realise you're like Marty McFly in this movie?' And I was like, '(OK!) Done.'"

The increased interest in the franchise comes ahead of the launch of Back to the Future the Musical at the Manchester Opera House in the U.K. on Thursday.

Following a 12-year journey to bring it to the stage, producers are hoping to take the musical to London's West End and perhaps even Broadway.

Holland is currently in the post-production phases of The Devil All the Time, Cherry, and Chaos Walking, and is about to start work on Ruben Fleischer's adaptation of video game Uncharted, in which he will play treasure hunter Nathan Drake.