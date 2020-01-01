Chris Pratt's honeymoon ruined by his horrific sunburn

Chris Pratt has recalled how terrible sunburn put a real dampener on his honeymoon.

The actor headed to Hawaii with new wife Katherine Schwarzenegger following their nuptials last June but made an error on one of the first days of his vacation when he decided to lay out in the sun with no sunscreen on.

The decision resulted in Chris getting terribly sunburned all over and shared a picture of the results on his Instagram page at the time.

Reflecting on the poor choice during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, the 40-year-old laughed: "I don't know what I was thinking, I think it's this. Over the last five years, I've been doing all of these movies and in those movies, I look so tan. But I forget that it's sprayed on. And I thought, 'I'm gonna get myself a little colour,' and I laid out, and that took no more than nine minutes. I'm serious.

"Here's what I remember. We were in a tropical location and I just remember Katherine saying, 'You have to put on sunscreen.' And I said, 'No I want to get a little base going.' And then we'll throw some SPF on. I laid out and I was like (sniffs), 'Is someone cooking Norwegian bacon?' It happened so fast. I forgot how translucent my skin is."

Asked if the sunburn put a dampener on the honeymoon, Chris sighed: "It did. It did. It hurt for a long time... It was shirts on swimming for the rest of the week, which is so sexy on a (honeymoon). Everything shirt on. Every activity that happens on a honeymoon, shirt on!"

Elsewhere in the interview, the Guardians of the Galaxy star spoke about turning 40 last year. While he generally "feels good", he's also noticed some changes to his body.

"My body makes a lot more noises now. I have an ankle that cracks every third step, my knees pop, it's like I've got a brass band living in my hips. My back can scat. It's pretty cool," he smiled.