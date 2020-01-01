Ben Affleck's daughter teases him over group chats with co-stars

Ben Affleck's daughter Violet likes to tease him about his group chats with his younger co-stars.

At a screening of his new movie The Way Back in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, the actor shared that he's "learning a lot" about "everything that's going on" from his 14-year-old, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"My daughter is so funny, she teases me, she's 14 and she's like, 'Why do they let you on this group chat? You don't know what you're talking about. Don't pretend you have any idea what's going on,'" he said, according to People.

"Then she's like, 'What are they saying on the group chat?' which is only appropriate very rarely for my daughter, but it's a lot of fun. It's a way to stay in touch. It's fun."

Co-star Melvin Gregg also revealed that Affleck had asked to be added to the group chat for The Way Back cast.

"I'm trying to get a little cooler... What is this group chat thing?" the 47-year-old quipped in response.

The Way Back hits cinemas from 6 March.