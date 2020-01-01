Kristin Scott Thomas was furious when director urged her to be more 'appealing'

Kristin Scott Thomas was "rubbed up the wrong way" when a director on one of her movies suggested she should be more "appealing".

The 59-year-old actress recalled the incident to Town & Country magazine, although she declined to mention the name of the director who riled her up with the comment.

"I was so cross! That really rubbed me up the wrong way. It kicked something off in me. Why the hell should I be appealing?" she said. "Why should I be pretty, and sweet, and kind, and nice, and have everybody love me? Why? I'm incredibly grumpy about lots and lots of things."

As well as her roles on stage and screen, Kristin was made honorary president of the Women's Economic Forum last October. However, the Four Weddings and a Funeral star told the publication that she was shocked to have been offered the position, because she never saw herself as a feminist.

"I was very surprised to be approached because I'm not particularly famous for my activism and I'd never really considered myself a feminist," she explained.

"I really did assume that things had been dealt with by my parents' generation - votes, bank accounts, equal pay - and having been brought up in a very female world, I wasn't aware of quite how deep these things run and the unconscious bias.

"But then I started to read what they sent me and realised, 'Oh, so that's why I shout at the radio when I'm in the car! That's why I get cross!' Because I am a secret feminist. I'm not just imagining it or being paranoid, this is actually happening."