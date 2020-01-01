Ben Affleck used failed marriage regrets for new role as alcoholic divorcee

Ben Affleck's latest role gave him the chance to apologise to his ex-wife for their failed marriage, according to director Gavin O'Connor.

The filmmaker reveals there's a scene in The Way Back, where life imitated art for the Oscar winner - as Ben's character, Jack Cunningham, struggles with alcoholism and goes to rehab.

In one scene he apologises to his ex-wife when she comes to visit him, telling her, "I failed you. I failed our marriage."

"It was really important, without being mawkish or false, that he make amends to her - that he take accountability for the pain that he and only he has caused," Affleck tells the New York Times.

And O'Connor insists his leading man didn't have to do much acting for the harrowing moment, revealing he had a "total breakdown" after the emotional scene.

"It was like a floodgate opened up," O'Connor recalls. "It was startling and powerful. I think that was a very personal moment in the movie. I think that was him."

In the candid piece, Affleck also admitted his failed marriage to Jennifer Garner was "the biggest regret" of his life, adding that his alcoholism has a lot to do with the relationship break-down.

He also revealed the turned down the chance to play The Batman in a third film, because he felt the role would come with personal problems.

"I showed somebody The Batman script," Affleck told the Times. "They said, 'I think the script is good. I also think you'll drink yourself to death'."

Affleck stepped down as the film's director and star, leaving Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson to replace him.