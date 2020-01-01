NEWS Millie Bobby Brown has felt 'sexualised' throughout her career Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Stranger Things' star celebrated her 16th birthday on Wednesday (19.02.20), and used the milestone to hit out at those who have made "inappropriate comments" about her since she shot to fame playing Eleven on the Netflix series when she was just 12 years old.



In a post on Instagram which included a video comprised of various clips of Millie alongside screenshots of comments she has received, she wrote: "ya girls 16 :) "16 has felt like a long time coming. i feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed. the last few years haven't been easy, I'll admit that. there are moments i get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me. but not ever will i be defeated. ill continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change. "let's focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights. dont worry I'll always find a way to smile ;) leggo 16 (sic)"

Millie recently said growing up in the spotlight has been difficult for her at times, because she doesn't think fame is "normal".



She explained: "I don't think it will ever be a normal thing.



"Some days I go out and I make sure I look somewhat presentable and some days, I look like an absolute hot mess."



While Millie thinks she's always been confident, she insisted it is "OK" for people to take time to figure out who they are and to be comfortable with themselves.



Asked where her confidence came from, she replied: "I think I came out the womb ... singing Lizzo.



"It's good to be confident and to know who you are but it's okay to also not know who you are. It's a fun journey."



And the 'Enola Holmes' actress also wants to work on making social media a better place for everyone.



She said: "Social media is one of the best places in the world and one of the worst - it counteracts itself. It sends such amazing messages; it raises awareness of situations that need to be heard. Nobody should say it isn't a platform for positivity and change.



"But then there are some really heartbreaking things to happen on social media and I have dealt with a lot of bullying online. I want to make it a happy place."