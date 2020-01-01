NEWS Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have 'always wanted kids' together Newsdesk Share with :







The happy couple - who married in May last year - are believed to be expecting their first child together, and it has now been claimed that starting a family was always on the cards for the pair, as they've both wanted children for a while.



An insider told Us Weekly magazine: "Having children and starting a family was part of Joe and Sophie's plan. They've always known they've wanted kids."



It was recently reported the 'Game of Thrones' star is due to give birth in "the middle of summer", and the pair are said to be "extremely excited" to expand their family.



Another source said: "They told their families recently and everyone is ecstatic and so happy for them."

The couple have not confirmed the news themselves.



Sophie and Joe, 30, tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 2019 in a spontaneous wedding following the Billboard Music Awards, and hosted an official ceremony for family and friends the following month in France.



And the 23-year-old actress previously revealed her dad was "beyond pleased" when she married Joe.



She said: "My dad was beyond pleased when I married a musician because it was always kind of, 'You have to marry a rugby player or a musician.' So I got one of them right ... He's getting into the Jonas Brothers. They weren't his demographic, but he's getting into them now and he loves them and the new music is fantastic."



The 'Sucker' singer admitted his own parents found out about his Vegas wedding online, but he didn't think they'd mind because it was only the "legal portion" of the marriage and they had planned a second ceremony for everyone to attend.



He said: "They did find out online. Well, in my mind, you know, that was the legal portion of the marriage. So I was thinking, like, 'Look, this is not the most important day' There's an important day, I mean, I'll keep private, but ahead of us. So we were, like, this is just whoever's in town."