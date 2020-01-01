Julie Walters given all-clear after stage three bowel cancer diagnosis

Julie Walters has been given the all-clear following a fight with stage three bowel cancer.

The British actress, who turns 70 on Saturday, went public with her health battle during an interview with the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire, revealing she was told the news after doctors found two tumours in her large intestine.

After undergoing chemotherapy and surgery to remove 30cm from her colon, Walters is now "really well", and added: "I've just had a scan, and I know that I'm clear."

The Mamma Mia! star first went to the doctor with indigestion, stomach pain, and vomiting, and was referred to a gastric surgeon. She underwent a CT scan, and was on the set of The Secret Garden when she received a call from the specialist asking her to come in. Walters was then told they'd found an abnormality which they feared was cancer.

"I was still thinking, 'That's ridiculous, he must have made a mistake.' I couldn't believe it," she recalled.

Walters also remembered the moment she told her husband Grant Roffey about the cancer, adding: "I'll never forget his face. Tears came into his eyes."

But it was after the surgery that the star had the odd experience of "feeling absolutely marvellous".

"I said to the night nurse, 'Is Love Island on?' - because we were talking about it - and we watched it together," the Oscar nominee smiled. "It was only a couple of days later I thought, I feel exhausted, and a bit low actually."

But while Walters is now fighting fit once more, she admitted the health struggle had led her to rethink her future in the acting industry.

Asked if The Secret Garden might be her last film, she replied: "It would have to be something I'm really engaged with (to take another role on).

"I'm not saying I'll never act again. But I certainly don't think I can go back to (a film that requires working) six days a week, five in the morning till seven o'clock at night."