NEWS Elijah Wood welcomes first child Newsdesk







Elijah Wood and his girlfriend Mette-Marie Kongsved have reportedly welcomed their first child.



The happy news was reported by Us Weekly on Wednesday but has yet to be confirmed by either of their representatives.



A source told the publication that Danish producer Mette-Marie had given birth but gave no further details about the baby - such as its gender, name, or birth weight.



The report comes after Elijah, 39, revealed during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers that the pair had found out she was pregnant on Christmas Eve in 2018.



This would put Mette-Marie's due date as around September/October last year.



The Lord of the Rings star Elijah and Mette-Marie were last seen together at the premiere of Emma on Tuesday night, where she was spotted enjoying a glass of Champagne.



Mette-Marie was previously photographed with a large baby bump while out and about in Los Angeles in July 2019.