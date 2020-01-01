Jennifer Lawrence to star in Adam McKay's Don't Look Up

Jennifer Lawrence has joined Adam McKay's new Netflix comedy, Don't Look Up.

In the movie, the Oscar-winning actress will play a low-level astronomer who goes on a giant media tour with a fellow stargazer to warn mankind of a fast-approaching asteroid that is set to destroy Earth.

McKay, who has written the script, will direct and produce under his Hyperobject Industries banner with Kevin Messick.

And The Big Short filmmaker is excited to be working with the 29-year-old for the first time.

"I'm so thrilled to make this movie with Jen Lawrence. She's what folks in the 17th century used to call 'a dynamite act," he said. "And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way."

Production will begin in April, with Don't Look Up to be released later this year.

Scott Stuber, head of film at Netflix, added that he was thrilled to welcome McKay to the streaming service.

"Adam has always had great timing when it comes to making smart, relevant and irreverent films that depict our culture. Even if he somehow ends up predicting planet Earth's imminent demise, we're excited to add this to our slate before it all comes to an end," he shared.

Lawrence is also working on another project with McKay - a biographical thriller titled Bad Blood. In the flick, she will portray Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of controversial blood-testing company Theranos.

Meanwhile, the star recently wrapped production on Lila Neugebauer's untitled film for studio A24 and is also set to appear in Mob Girl, directed by Paolo Sorrentino.