Nicolas Cage to base movie performance on outlandish chat show appearance

Nicolas Cage is to draw on his infamous '90s British chat show appearance when playing himself in his new film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Writer/director Tom Gormican's meta-movie features two warring versions of Cage - a present-day and a younger one - as he attempts to extricate himself from an adventure with a billionaire Mexican superfan by living out some of his most famous roles.

In an interview with Empire magazine, Cage revealed the younger version of himself will be based on an infamous 1990 appearance on Terry Wogan's BBC chat show, in which he opened by somersaulting into the studio, karate-kicking, and throwing cash into the audience.

"Remember that talk show I went on, Wogan, when I was promoting Wild at Heart?" he said. "Young Nic Cage (in the film) will be that guy. But this is a very stylised version of me. It's definitely just me 'taking the p**s', as they say, out of myself."

Details about the plot are not entirely clear, but Cage shared that it will feature the two versions of himself arguing with each other.

"It's a stylised version of me, and the fact I even have to refer to myself in the third person makes me extremely uncomfortable," the 56-year-old added. "There are many scenes in the movie where modern or contemporary - here we go - 'Nic Cage' and then young 'Nic Cage' are colliding and arguing and battling it out. It's an acrobatic approach to acting."

The eccentric actor went on to describe how the new movie will force him to look back at some of his most famous roles.

"I don't like to look back," he explained. "But this movie kind of pushes it all back in my face. I'm probably going to have to look at a couple of the movies from the past again, because I think we're gonna have to re-enact some of those sequences. It's like walking through a (German silent horror movie) Cabinet of Dr. Caligari version of Con Air and Face/Off."

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is due to begin production soon.