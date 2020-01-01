Millie Bobby Brown reflects on pressures of fame as she celebrates 16th birthday

Millie Bobby Brown marked her 16th birthday on Wednesday with a candid post on the pressures of fame.

The Stranger Things star took to Instagram to mark the milestone and urged her followers to adopt kindness before revealing the difficulties she has faced in the spotlight.

"16 has felt like a long time coming," she wrote. "i feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed."

She added, "The last few years haven't been easy, I'll admit that. there are moments i get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me."

Despite all she's faced, the actress insisted she is determined not to let the pitfalls of fame discourage her.

"But not ever will i be defeated. ill continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change," she continued.

In an accompanying video, set to Justin Bieber's track Changes, she highlighted the many negative headlines that have been published about her over the years.

"Let's focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights," she concluded. "Dont worry I'll always find a way to smile (sic)."