NEWS Chris Pratt's son isn't impressed by his celebrity status Newsdesk Share with :







The 40-year-old actor - who has seven-year-old Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris - has admitted his son doesn't have any interest in his stardom.



Asked about how his son treats him, Chris said: "I'm just his dad!"



Jack is a fan of Pixar's animated movies, and Chris revealed he is similarly enthusiastic about the studio's productions, having been cast as one of the main voice actors in the new fantasy film 'Onward'.



The movie tells the story of two teenage elf brothers who receive a wizard's staff as a prearranged gift from their father - and Chris relished the experience of making the film.



The Hollywood star told Us Weekly: "[Jack] loves Pixar movies. But myself, when I watch this movie, about two seconds in I forget I'm in it.



"I'm just swept up in the story, and that's kind of the beautiful thing about animation. I hadn't seen any of these sets, I didn't know what it was going to look like.



"Yeah, I'm voicing the character, but I forget that immediately and just get swept up ... It's really good."



Meanwhile, Anna - who was married to Chris from 2009 until 2018 - previously revealed her son has already mastered the art of manipulating her.



The 43-year-old actress confessed there's basically no limit to what her son is allowed to watch on TV.



The blonde beauty shared: "I wish I could capture his voice because it's still the sweetest, and he totally knows how to manipulate me. I'm not even sure I can tell you what I let him watch. I'll get, like, parental guilt that I don't need anymore."