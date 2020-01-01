Mulan becomes first Disney live-action remake to get PG-13 rating in America

Niki Caro's Mulan has become the first-ever Disney live-action remake to land a PG-13 rating in the U.S.

Officials at the Motion Picture Association of America (MPA) decided that the movie, which stars newcomer Liu Yifei as a young Chinese woman who disguises herself as a male warrior and joins the army to save her ailing father, should be more restrictive than other remakes due to "sequences of violence".

The studio's recent live-action remakes, such as Aladdin, The Lion King and The Jungle Book, were all handed PG ratings by the MPA, and the last Disney film to receive a PG-13 rating, similar to the 12A rating in the U.K., was Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales back in 2017.

Director Caro has taken a more realistic direction with the Mulan remake and has scrapped all of the original songs from the 1998 animated classic, including Reflection, I'll Make a Man Out of You, and A Girl Worth Fighting For.

Some of the characters from the much-loved movie have also been ditched, including Mulan's dragon companion Mushu, who was voiced by Eddie Murphy.

Caro recently spoke out about not including the dragon in her upcoming movie and said a version of the spiritual guardian would be featured in her remake instead.

"I think we can all appreciate that Mushu is irreplaceable," she stated, before adding that there will be a different creature that serves as the representation of Mulan's ancestors.

The movie, also starring Donnie Yen, Jet Li, and Jason Scott Lee, will be in cinemas from March.