Julie Walters: 'The Secret Garden might be my last movie role'

Julie Walters has admitted The Secret Garden could "possibly" be her last movie appearance following her recent health battle.

The Educating Rita actress was on set filming the latest movie adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett's classic novel in spring 2018 when she received a call from a specialist who told her an abnormality had been discovered in her intestine, and she was later diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer.

Walters, who had to be cut from certain scenes from the film due to her recovery, is doing well and is all clear following surgery and chemotherapy, but her health crisis has made her realise she has to scale back on her work commitments.

When asked by the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire if The Secret Garden could be her last film, the 69-year-old said it was possible, even though she isn't planning to retire.

"It's possible, yeah, it's possible. It would have to be something I'm really engaged with that didn't have a killing schedule," she commented. "I'm not saying I'll never act again. But I don't think I can go back to (a film that requires working) six days a week, five days a week, five in the morning till seven o'clock at night, with a big part, with having to learn lines, and the stress of it."

The Mamma Mia! star confessed that she felt a "huge relief" being able to get off the "merry-go-round" of starring in films and on television, which was enjoyable but stressful and all-consuming.

"I was due to do two big series... and there were two films. And I just didn't have to do any of it. And that was wonderful," Walters added.

The Secret Garden, also starring Colin Firth and newcomer Dixie Egerickx, is set to be released in April.