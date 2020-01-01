Liam Neeson to star in action thriller Memory

Liam Neeson is to play an expert assassin in action crime thriller Memory.

The actor, who has become known for playing action men ever since he first portrayed Bryan Mills in 2008's Taken, will continue to show off his fighting skills with Memory.

In the film, he will take on the part of Alex Lewis, an expert assassin who becomes a target when he refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organisation.

Lewis, who is suffering from severe memory loss, must go on the hunt for those who want him dead and use his skills to stay one step ahead of the FBI agents on his tail.

Memory will be directed by Casino Royale's Martin Campbell from a script by Dario Scardapane, who has written the English-language remake of 2003 Dutch film The Memory of a Killer.

"Memory is an exceptional high-concept script, and we could not be more excited to have Liam on board to star," said John Friedberg, president of STXinternational. "Martin is a true expert in elevating the genre and will make an explosive version of this compelling and pulse-racing story."

STX executives, who have secured the international rights, will present the concept to buyers at the European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin, Germany.

The film, which is being executive produced by Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler, and Ben Stillman, is scheduled to start shooting in August.

Neeson, 67, previously displayed his action skills in the Taken franchise, Non-Stop, The Commuter, and Run All Night, among other projects.

Last year, he was seen in revenge thriller Cold Pursuit, Men in Black: International, as well as romance drama Ordinary Love, and most recently completed filming crime thriller Honest Thief and the comedy Made in Italy.