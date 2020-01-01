Kate Hudson 'open' to having more children

Kate Hudson has hinted she may have more children in the future.

The actress already shares Ryder, 16, with Chris Robinson, Bingham, eight, with Matt Bellamy, and Rani, 16 months, with current beau Danny Fujikawa.

Appearing on Thursday's instalment of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kate gushed over her role as a mum, commenting: "Rani is so deeply funny. I think she's got the funny gene. If you wear any jewellery, she'll shout, 'Off!' She likes the girly things but she demands it from you! It's so great!"

When it came to the subject of expanding her brood, she confessed: "I don't know if I'm done yet!

"Rani is at the age where I think I'd want another baby, but when she gets to four or five... I'd think my life would be kinda back, the child is in a groove. There's a window!"

The 40-year-old appeared on the show with her brother Oliver, 43, who insisted he's "done having children".

Oliver has three kids - sons Wilder, 12, and Bodhi, nine, and daughter Rio, six - with wife Erinn Bartlett.