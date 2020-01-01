Lili Reinhart: 'Luke Perry's spirit visited me in my sleep'

Lili Reinhart believes the spirit of her late Riverdale co-star Luke Perry visited her in her sleep.

The 23-year-old actress has been open about struggling to come to terms with Luke's death, after he passed away aged 52 last March following a stroke.

And on Wednesday, Lili told her followers on Twitter and Instagram Stories that she had a dream about the actor, which she thinks may have been a message from the other side.

"I had a dream last night that I saw Luke... and I hugged him so hard and cried into his shoulder, telling him how much we all miss him," she wrote. "Looking back on it this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me in my sleep, letting me know he's smiling brightly on the other side."

Later in the day, Lili delighted her social media followers when she shared a picture on Instagram of her new rescue puppy, Milo.

The screen star rescued the 12-month-old Miniature Schnauzer mix from the Furever Freed Dog Rescue in British Columbia, Canada - where Riverdale films.

"This is my new baby," she wrote in the caption of a picture of the pooch. "He has quickly become a great love of mine. Meet Milo, my rescue sweetheart from @fureverfreed."