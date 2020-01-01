NEWS Kendall Jenner feels powerful whenever she wears high-heels Newsdesk Share with :







The 24-year-old model has revealed she derives a sense of power from her outfits, admitting she feels particularly influential when she's wearing something "formfitting" with a pair of heels.



Asked what she wears when she wants to feel powerful, the brunette beauty replied: "Something formfitting but still comfortable and maybe some heels."



Kendall also admitted to being inspired by the outfits other celebrities wear to the annual Met Gala bash in New York City.



The reality TV star highlighted a number of outfits worn by Lady Gaga, and one of her own, as being particularly iconic red carpet moments.



She told Garage Magazine: "My favourite iconic red carpet moment was Lady Gaga at the Met Gala last year, when she changed her outfit multiple times.



"I also loved the orange Versace look I wore to the Met last year."



Earlier this month, Kendall insisted she wants to be "the best version" of herself.



The model said it can be hard to appreciate what she has when she looks at the "perfect" lives her pals project on social media - but Kendall is just trying to be the "best" she can possibly be without comparing herself to anyone else.



Asked what message she'd give to her fans, she said: "I think daily, I'm just trying to be the best version of myself. I really, truly believe in not trying to be someone else but just ... being the best version of yourself.



"I don't think you need to try to be anybody else. I think that's what I'm always trying to remember, especially in today's day in social media - when you're looking at everyone else, thinking everyone's lives are so perfect. But just being like, 'You know what? I'm dope.'"