Shemar Moore 'heartbroken' over mother's death

Actor Shemar Moore has poured his heart out in a touching dedication to his mother following her recent death.

The former Criminal Minds star shared the sad loss of Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore, who battled multiple sclerosis and heart problems, with fans in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday (19Feb20).

"Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore, my mother, best friend, and partner in crime passed away Feb 8th at 76 years old...," he wrote alongside a series of images of the pair.

"I miss her more than I ever thought possible and I don't know how to do this life without her...but I get my STRENGTH from her and I will be OK because of HER.

"Mama...here come that man!!!!! What I do from this day forward is for YOU!!!! I'm going to continue to LEAP and pray that the NET appears!! It was too soon...and it hurts so bad...but I know you are with me and will continue to give me strength...I love you mama (sic)."

Moore also shared videos in which he looked back on her life: "I stay stunned. I am heartbroken... I don't know life without this woman," he added. "I don't know what to do but I will figure it out because that's what she would want.

"Everything I've accomplished is because of this amazing woman. My mother is gone, she ain't here no more. But she's here (sic)."

The 49 year old, who revealed his mum's cause of death is still unknown, also explained his grief was compounded by the fact that he will now have to abandon their future plans.

"I've been (quiet) because I've been crying a lot," he explained. "I've been yelling and screaming. We had plans."