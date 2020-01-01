NEWS Amanda Bynes has introduced her fiance to her fans via Instagram Newsdesk Share with :







The 33-year-old actress - whose career has been undermined by substance abuse and legal issues over recent years - has taken to the photo-sharing platform to introduce Paul Michael to her followers, describing him as "drop-dead gorgeous".



In the video clip, Amanda says: "Hey everyone, this is Paul, my fiance. I'm so lucky. As you can see, he's drop-dead gorgeous. And, he's also the best person on the face of the Earth."



Then, Amanda started to apologise to various people she's offended on social media in recent years.



The actress also revealed that she and Paul have both been sober for more than one year now.



She said: "I just wanted to post a video to say sorry to everybody who I called ugly on Twitter. I was feeling so ugly at the time and it was really hard for me to express myself at the time because I was so drugged out."



The 'Easy A' star added: "I've remained sober for over a year - same with Paul - and I just want to let you know that I love you guys and I'm so happy now. I feel like I got what's mine and that is Paul."



Despite their engagement, Amanda cannot legally get married without the permission of the judge in her conservatorship case, as well as her mother Lynn.



Her mother is Amanda's conservator, and has the final say in many aspects of her daughter's life, including whether or not to allow the Hollywood star to get married.



Neama Rahmani, the president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, recently said: "As Amanda's conservator, her mother has responsibility over her daughter's decision-making, including whether or not to allow her to marry.



"If Amanda's parents did not consent to the marriage, they can petition the court to annul the marriage on the basis of Amanda's 'unsound mind.'"