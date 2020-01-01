Joaquin Phoenix saves cow and her calf from slaughter

Joaquin Phoenix helped to save a cow and her calf from slaughter just hours after promoting veganism at the 2020 Oscars.

The movie star and animal rights activist picked up the Best Actor prize for his role in Joker earlier this month, and used his impassioned acceptance speech to urge his Hollywood peers to consider adopting a diet free of meat and dairy.

"We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and when she gives birth, we steal her baby. Even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable. And then we take her milk that's intended for her calf and we put it in our coffee and our cereal," he said at the Los Angeles ceremony, reiterating the sentiments he had shared throughout the 2019/2020 awards season.

And the morning after his big win, Phoenix joined forces with fellow activists at the L.A. Animal Save organisation to help liberate a cow and her newborn calf following a meeting with Anthony Di Maria, president of the Manning Beef slaughterhouse in Pico Rivera, California.

In video footage obtained by TMZ, the 45-year-old is shown personally carrying the calf away from the venue after reaching an agreement with Di Maria, and the mother and daughter, which Phoenix named Liberty and Indigo, are now living at a Farm Sanctuary location in Los Angeles.

Expressing his gratitude to Di Maria, Phoenix told the outlet, "I never thought I'd find friendship in a slaughterhouse, but meeting Anthony and opening my heart to his, I realise we might have more in common than we do differences.

"Without his act of kindness, Liberty and her baby calf, Indigo, would have met a terrible demise."

Phoenix previously hit headlines for his animal rights activism in January, after leaving the Screen Actors Guild Awards to attend a vigil for pigs at a slaughterhouse in Los Angeles.

He also tied himself to London's Tower Bridge and urged Brits to go vegan during a protest ahead of the BAFTA Awards on 2 February.