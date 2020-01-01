NEWS Pamela Anderson’s ex-husband Jon Peters is engaged again Newsdesk Share with :







The ‘Baywatch’ star had a brief marriage to Jon when they tied the knot on January 20 and broke it off just 12 days later, and three weeks after their split, the 74-year-old film producer has proposed to Julia Bernheim.



According to Us Weekly magazine, the announcement was made as Neptune Wellness CEO Michael Cammarata rang the NASDAQ Closing Bell on Thursday (20.02.20).



The publication reports Jon was a guest of Michael’s at the event, and is an investor in Neptune Wellness.



Meanwhile, it was previously revealed Jon had broken up with Pamela, 52, via text less than two weeks after they married.



He allegedly wrote: "This whole marriage thing … has scared me. It made me see that at 74 I need a simple quiet life and not an international love affair.



"Therefore, I think the best thing we can do is that I'm going to go away for a couple of days and maybe you need to go back up to Canada we did it. The world knows we did it and I think now we need to go our own separate ways. I hope that you can forgive me."



The pair never filed formal paperwork for their marriage, so it wasn't yet legal when they decided to go their separate ways.



Those close to Pamela recently claimed she had moved too fast.



A source said: "Although they have known each other for more than 30 years, they had never lived together. Living with someone, you truly get to know them. Pam's a romantic, but she is also very independent … This all moved a bit fast, so they both agreed to put it off."



According to another insider, the blonde beauty thought she had made a "terrible mistake" after she and Jon - who she first dated 30 years ago - had spent just a day and a half together as husband and wife.



Pamela reportedly found her new husband overbearing and too focused on fame, which no longer interests her as she's more devoted to her charity and activist work.



The source said: "[Pamela felt Jon was] trying to be too controlling over her.



"Pamela felt that he was frustrated over how she wanted to maintain her financial independence ... He started to make calls about her career and cast her in a movie he was working on, things she didn't want."