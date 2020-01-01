Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, and Diane Keaton reuniting for new comedy

Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, and Diane Keaton are reuniting for upcoming movie, Family Jewels.

The movie is set to be a multi-generational comedy that follows three women forced to spend Christmas together, along with their kids and grandchildren, after the man they were once married to drops dead in a New York City department store.

Screenwriter Peter Hoare penned the script, with Brian Oliver, Bradley Fischer, and Alan Nevins to produce, and Tracey Nyberg to serve as executive producer.

"The chemistry of Diane, Bette, and Goldie is unmatched and irresistible, and I'm thrilled to help reunite them on screen for generations of fans," Fischer said in a statement.

Production is set to start this year. However, a release date has not yet been confirmed.

Nevins added that he and Fischer had been desperately vying for the Brooklyn-based writer for months.

"Brad and I always wanted Peter for this project but he was constantly busy," he noted. "To our great joy, after the Cannes sale, we were able to get the three of us united. I, and the public, have waited many years for these three ladies to star in another film together."

The movie will be the first time Hawn, Midler, and Keaton have worked together since the much-loved 1996 comedy, The First Wives Club. In the film, the trio played three ex-wives, who were dumped by their husbands for younger women.

Hoare is in-demand in Hollywood at the moment after a successful stint pitching his film, Down Under Cover - set to star Chris Hemsworth and Tiffany Haddish - at the Cannes Film Festival in May last year.

Paramount executives picked up the flick, which sees a detective and a police officer team up to investigate a string of robberies.