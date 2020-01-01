Bong Joon Ho receives heartfelt letter from Martin Scorsese

Parasite director Bong Joon Ho was touched to receive a message of support from Martin Scorsese following his historic Oscars victory.

The filmmaker took home four top awards at the prestigious Hollywood ceremony earlier this month, with the thriller making history by becoming the first non-English language movie to claim the Best Picture prize, in addition to wins for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film.

During a press conference back home in his native South Korea, the director revealed that Scorsese, one of his screen heroes, had sent him a letter of encouragement after his big wins.

"This morning I got a letter from Martin Scorsese," Bong shared. "I can't tell you what the letter said because it's something personal. But towards the end, he wrote, 'You've done well. Now rest. But don't rest for too long.'"

The 50-year-old added: "He continued by saying how he and other directors were waiting for my next movie."

The sweet exchange emerges after Bong heaped praise on Scorsese while accepting the Oscar for Best Director, with the iconic filmmaker also nominated in the category for his work on The Irishman.

"When I was young and starting in cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart which is, 'The most personal is the most creative,'" Bong recalled. "That quote was from our great Martin Scorsese."

He also praised fellow Best Director nominee Quentin Tarantino for championing his work for many years.

The Okja helmer also told reporters during Oscars weekend that he was thrilled that awards season was almost over as it meant he could finally go home, after spending months promoting the movie in the U.S. and the U.K.