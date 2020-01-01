NEWS Al Pacino loved Eminem's Oscars performance Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Irishman' star - whose role in the Netflix gangster epic earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the ceremony - revealed the rapper's surprise rendition of 'Lose Yourself' was his one of his favourite moments from this year's event.



He told Extra: "I love Eminem. I happened to be standing up in the back ... I brought my three kids and I was in the back...



"I saw Eminem and I just stopped and I looked at him. Yeah, I guess [I was dancing] inside."



The 'Real Slim Shady' hitmaker didn't perform or appear at the 2003 Academy Awards, when 'Lose Yourself' - from his film '8 Mile' - won Best Original Song and he recently explained he agreed to make the surprise appearance this year because it would be "cool" after snubbing it the first time round.



He admitted: "I kinda figured maybe since I didn't get a chance to do it at the time, maybe it would be cool.



"Back then, I never even thought that I had a chance to win, and we had just performed 'Lose Yourself' on the Grammys with the Roots a couple of weeks before the Oscars, so we didn't think it was a good idea.



"And also, back at that time, the younger me didn't really feel like a show like that would understand me. But then when I found out I won, 'That's crazy!'



"That to me shows how authentic and real that award is - when you don't show up and you still win. That makes it very real to me."



Meanwhile, Salma Hayek recently revealed she embarrassed herself at the ceremony by accidentally throwing water all over the hip-hop star.



She wrote on Instagram: "In these pictures it might look like @Eminem and I are best friends, but what really happened is as he was walking offstage and I was getting ready to walk onstage, I was so shocked to see him that I spilled water all over him.



"If you examine our faces, I look mortified and he looks terrified of me- As I was trying to wipe it off I impulsively hugged him and I said "Nice to meet you Eminem- I'm a HUGE fan!" because I AM! (sic)"