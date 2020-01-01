NEWS Pamela Anderson's ex Jon Peters engaged again - report Newsdesk Share with :







Hollywood producer Jon Peters is reportedly engaged again - just three weeks after his split from Pamela Anderson.



Earlier this year, the 74-year-old broke up with actress fiancee Julia Bernheim - known professionally as Julia Faye West - to give a relationship with Pamela a real try.



But after ending his marriage to the Baywatch star with a text message, Jon is apparently back with Julia, and the pair are said to be engaged.



According to Us Weekly, the news was revealed as the NASDAQ Closing Bell was rung by Neptune Wellness chief executive officer Michael Cammarata on Thursday.



Jon and Julia, who has appeared in TV shows such as The Girls of the Playboy Mansion and Even Stevens, were both guests at the event.



Following his split from Pamela, Jon hit headlines when he revealed during an interview with the New York Post that he had paid off the actress's debts during their 12-day marriage.



"I dropped everything for Pam. She had almost $200,000 (£154,000) in bills and no way to pay it, so I paid it and this is the thanks I get," he was quoted as saying.



However, Jon has now insisted that he never spoke to the newspaper, and told the Ladysmith Chemainus Chronicle: "I haven't spoken to the press - nobody. I've loved this kid since she was 20 years old. I still love her. We're friends. We'll always be friends. I helped her in a way that she needed, but it's between her and I.

"I think she's great, and that's all I got to say."



Pamela also spoke to the outlet, which is circulated in her Canadian hometown of Ladysmith, and said: "I don't need anyone to pay my bills.



"I own a $10 million dollar house in Malibu Colony that has been rented for almost two years now and for the next three to five years for $40,000 a month. That more than covers all my bills and expenses."



She also confirmed that following their split, Jon wrote her a cheque for $100,000 (£77,500).